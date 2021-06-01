Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Omoyele Sowore Organises June 12 Street Protest
Naija Loaded  - As posted by Omoyele Sowore on his Twitter handle. He Good morning oppressed citizens! We urge you to please join us nationwideworldwide to engage in massive street action on June 12 2021.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria can’t afford COVID-19 third wave, Fed Govt warns, deactivates passports of advisory violators - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 11 hours ago
