UPDATED: NECO Registrar was not assassinated - Family
The Nation  - The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer National Examinations Council, (NECO) Professor Godswill Obioma was not assassinated...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATED: NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, is dead The Punch:
UPDATED: NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, is dead
How my father, Godswill Obioma died -NECO registrar Top Naija:
How my father, Godswill Obioma died -NECO registrar's son
NECO confirms Registrar, Obioma died of heart failure ————— The National Examinations Council (NECO) has refuted claims that its Registrar, Godswill Obioma, was assassinated. Nigerian Eye:
NECO confirms Registrar, Obioma died of heart failure ————— The National Examinations Council (NECO) has refuted claims that its Registrar, Godswill Obioma, was assassinated.
UPDATED: NECO Registrar was not assassinated Republican Nigeria:
UPDATED: NECO Registrar was not assassinated
NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma Died After Brief Illness, Not Killed By Assassins – Police Kanyi Daily:
NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma Died After Brief Illness, Not Killed By Assassins – Police
Obioma Died Of Heart Failure, Not Killed By Gunmen – NECO Naija News:
Obioma Died Of Heart Failure, Not Killed By Gunmen – NECO
Police Debunk Rumour of Assassination; Say NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, Died of Heart Attack NPO Reports:
Police Debunk Rumour of Assassination; Say NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, Died of Heart Attack
Obioma: NECO debunks rumour of assassination, says he died of heart failure in Minna Edujandon:
Obioma: NECO debunks rumour of assassination, says he died of heart failure in Minna


