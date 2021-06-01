Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike
News photo Legit  - Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday, May 31 said that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot issue a sit-at-home order in his state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike Daily Post:
Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike
IPOB can’t give issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike The Punch:
IPOB can’t give issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike
Channels Television:
IPOB cannot give a sit-at-home order in Rivers State...Rivers State is not part of the Southeast... it is not acceptable... our people are not part of it - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.  #PoliticsToday #CTVTweets
11 Die As IPOB Sit-at-home Order Grounds South East Leadership:
11 Die As IPOB Sit-at-home Order Grounds South East
Nobody Obeyed IPOB’s Sit At Home Order In Rivers – Wike Naija Loaded:
Nobody Obeyed IPOB’s Sit At Home Order In Rivers – Wike
IPOB Cannot Give Sit-At-Home Order In Rivers: Wike Information Nigeria:
IPOB Cannot Give Sit-At-Home Order In Rivers: Wike
Wike: IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers PM News:
Wike: IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
Biafra: Wike reveals why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Wike reveals why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
Wike warns IPOB to desist from issuing stay-at-home order in Rivers 1st for Credible News:
Wike warns IPOB to desist from issuing stay-at-home order in Rivers
Biafra:”IPOB cannot tell Rivers People what to do” – Wike, dares Nnamdi Kanu Politics Nigeria:
Biafra:”IPOB cannot tell Rivers People what to do” – Wike, dares Nnamdi Kanu
Why IPOB Cannot Order Sit-At-Home In Rivers – Wike Naija News:
Why IPOB Cannot Order Sit-At-Home In Rivers – Wike
IPOB can’t issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike Edujandon:
IPOB can’t issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike
Nobody Obeyed IPOB Tori News:
Nobody Obeyed IPOB's Sit At Home Order In Rivers - Wike


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info