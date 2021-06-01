Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike
Legit
- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday, May 31 said that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot issue a sit-at-home order in his state.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike
The Punch:
IPOB can’t give issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike
Channels Television:
IPOB cannot give a sit-at-home order in Rivers State...Rivers State is not part of the Southeast... it is not acceptable... our people are not part of it - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. #PoliticsToday #CTVTweets
Leadership:
11 Die As IPOB Sit-at-home Order Grounds South East
Naija Loaded:
Nobody Obeyed IPOB’s Sit At Home Order In Rivers – Wike
Information Nigeria:
IPOB Cannot Give Sit-At-Home Order In Rivers: Wike
PM News:
Wike: IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Wike reveals why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
1st for Credible News:
Wike warns IPOB to desist from issuing stay-at-home order in Rivers
Politics Nigeria:
Biafra:”IPOB cannot tell Rivers People what to do” – Wike, dares Nnamdi Kanu
Naija News:
Why IPOB Cannot Order Sit-At-Home In Rivers – Wike
Edujandon:
IPOB can’t issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike
Tori News:
Nobody Obeyed IPOB's Sit At Home Order In Rivers - Wike
More Picks
1
President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board -
TVC News,
20 hours ago
2
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
6
Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma -
Politics Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday -
Legit,
24 hours ago
9
42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
