Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One of the men my husband sent to woo me seduced me - 'Prayer warrior' says after being caught cheating on matrimonial bed
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Zimbabwean prayer warrior has blamed her husband and his relatives for ''trapping'' her after she was caught red-handed in her matrimonial bed cheating with another man.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'I caught my prayer warrior wife red-handed with another man on our matrimonial bed'
Housewife caught in bed with another man accuses husband of set-up The Nation:
Housewife caught in bed with another man accuses husband of set-up
One of the men my husband sent to woo me seduced me - Luci Post:
One of the men my husband sent to woo me seduced me - 'Prayer warrior' says after being caught cheating on Matrimonial Bed
Female Prayer Warrior Caught Cheating On Matrimonial Bed Republican Nigeria:
Female Prayer Warrior Caught Cheating On Matrimonial Bed
Female prayer warrior caught cheating on matrimonial bed in Zimbabwe Within Nigeria:
Female prayer warrior caught cheating on matrimonial bed in Zimbabwe
Female Prayer Warrior Caught Cheating On Matrimonial Bed Tori News:
Female Prayer Warrior Caught Cheating On Matrimonial Bed


   More Picks
1 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 9 hours ago
3 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
5 'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
6 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
7 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG - SoccerNet Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 "I have never cut a birthday cake since I was born" - Nigerian man says as wife surprises him with his first birthday cake - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info