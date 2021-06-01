Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG
SoccerNet Nigeria  - The numbers in the Super Eagles camp are increasing despite the spate of withdrawals that have affected their preparations for the big clash Six new players, including Kelechi Iheanacho, have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Austria ahead of the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Relief as Iheanacho, Etebo arrive Eagles camp ahead of Cameroon clash
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Moses Simon Arrives Super Eagles Camp Complete Sports:
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Moses Simon Arrives Super Eagles Camp
Nigeria v Cameroon: Iheanacho, 17 others hit Super Eagles camp in Austria Premium Times:
Nigeria v Cameroon: Iheanacho, 17 others hit Super Eagles camp in Austria
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Six S’ Eagles Players Arrive Austria Camp Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Six S’ Eagles Players Arrive Austria Camp
Iheanacho, five other Super Eagles Kemi Filani Blog:
Iheanacho, five other Super Eagles' players join Ekong in camp ahead of Cameroon clash - Kemi Filani News
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Six S’ Eagles Players Arrive Austria Camp Goal Ball Live:
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Six S’ Eagles Players Arrive Austria Camp


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 13 hours ago
6 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
8 "I have never cut a birthday cake since I was born" - Nigerian man says as wife surprises him with his first birthday cake - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Southeast Governors call for probe into Gulak’s death - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Global COVID-19 Update: 171.37m Confirmed Cases And 3.56m Deaths As Of 31st May 2021 - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info