Senate gives panel 14 days to approve Buhari's ₦2.343 trillion loan request
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Senate has given its committee on Foreign and Local debt 14 days within which to process President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh ₦2.343 trillion ($6.183 billion) for approval.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria can’t afford COVID-19 third wave, Fed Govt warns, deactivates passports of advisory violators - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 11 hours ago
