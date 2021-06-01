Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Constitution review: Ugwuanyi again backs egalitarian Nigeria anchored on justice, fairness, equity, inclusiveness
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, in Enugu, declared open a two-day Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review for Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, reiterating his administration’s support, ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Constitution review: Gov. Ugwuanyi again backs egalitarian Nigeria anchored on justice, equity Daily Post:
Constitution review: Gov. Ugwuanyi again backs egalitarian Nigeria anchored on justice, equity
Constitution Review: Governor Ugwuanyi backs ‘egalitarian Nigeria’ Premium Times:
Constitution Review: Governor Ugwuanyi backs ‘egalitarian Nigeria’
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi Backs Egalitarian Nigeria Anchored On Justice, Fairness Igbere TV News:
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi Backs Egalitarian Nigeria Anchored On Justice, Fairness
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi Again Backs Egalitarian Nigeria Anchored On Justice, Fairness, Equity, Inclusiveness The Street Journal:
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi Again Backs Egalitarian Nigeria Anchored On Justice, Fairness, Equity, Inclusiveness
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi backs egalitarian Nigeria Prompt News:
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi backs egalitarian Nigeria
Constitution review: Gov. Ugwuanyi again backs just, fair, inclusive Nigeria The Citizen:
Constitution review: Gov. Ugwuanyi again backs just, fair, inclusive Nigeria
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi backs egalitarian Nigeria News Verge:
Constitution Review: Ugwuanyi backs egalitarian Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria can’t afford COVID-19 third wave, Fed Govt warns, deactivates passports of advisory violators - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info