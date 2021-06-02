620,000 jobs created as CBN releases N44bn to CTG sector

|
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
2
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable,
16 hours ago
3
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times,
6 hours ago
4
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit,
21 hours ago
5
“I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria,
7 hours ago
6
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru,
22 hours ago
8
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald,
3 hours ago
9
Ministry Of Works Opens Bid For Concession Of 12 Roads, See How To Be A Bidder – AutoReportNG - AutoReport NG,
22 hours ago
10
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News,
6 hours ago