620,000 jobs created as CBN releases N44bn to CTG sector
The Nation  - By Nduka Chiejina Over 620,000 direct and indirect jobs were created in two years as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) intervention in Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector.

23 hours ago
