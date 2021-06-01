Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid vaccine
The Punch
- WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid vaccine
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
COVID-19: WHO approves China's Sinovac vaccine
Channels Television:
WHO Approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine
The Guardian:
WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid jab
The Herald:
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use | herald.ng
PM News:
WHO recommends Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The Eagle Online:
WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Edujandon:
WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid vaccine
More Picks
1
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
2
Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
“This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
4
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike -
Legit,
20 hours ago
5
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
7
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
8
Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...