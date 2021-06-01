Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Reject APC tales of killings, embrace promises keeping PDP, Wike tells electorate
Vanguard News  - Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday urged Nigeria's electorate, come 2023, to reject the nation's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for having only tales of killings and kidnappings to show in power

10 hours ago
