Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Constitution review: Sanwo-Olu restates calls for Special Status for Lagos
Nigerian Tribune  - Constitution review: Sanwo-Olu restates calls for Special Status for Lagos

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu seeks special status for Lagos The Guardian:
Sanwo-Olu seeks special status for Lagos
Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Calls For Special Status For Lagos Independent:
Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Calls For Special Status For Lagos
Sanwo-Olu renews ‘Special Status’ for Lagos demand Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu renews ‘Special Status’ for Lagos demand
Constitutional Review: Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos The Herald:
Constitutional Review: Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos
Constitutional Review: Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos The Eagle Online:
Constitutional Review: Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos
Sanwo-Olu demands special status for Lagos in new constitution PM News:
Sanwo-Olu demands special status for Lagos in new constitution
Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos The News:
Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos


   More Picks
1 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
4 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
7 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG - SoccerNet Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info