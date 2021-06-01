Post News
News at a Glance
Oduduwa: Yorubas ready to leave Nigeria empty-handed – Popular pastor claims
Vanguard News
- Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has warned that nobody can solve the problem of Nigeria unless it breaks up.
“Th…
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Oduduwa: Yorubas ready to leave Nigeria empty-handed – Pastor Giwa
Naija Loaded:
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed – Pastor Giwa
Online Nigeria:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed — Pastor Giwa
See Naija:
Oduduwa: Yorubas ready to leave Nigeria empty-handed – Pastor Giwa
Republican Nigeria:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed
Gist 36:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed
Naija on Point:
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa
Newzandar News:
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa
Tori News:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed - Pastor Giwa Blows Hot
More Picks
1
President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board -
TVC News,
1 day ago
2
Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
“This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
6
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
News Diary Online,
7 hours ago
8
"I have never cut a birthday cake since I was born" - Nigerian man says as wife surprises him with his first birthday cake -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Southeast Governors call for probe into Gulak’s death -
The Nation,
9 hours ago
10
Global COVID-19 Update: 171.37m Confirmed Cases And 3.56m Deaths As Of 31st May 2021 - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
20 hours ago
