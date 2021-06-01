Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave

After one year and five months after she was declared missing, the body of a female officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Female Civil Defence Officer Declared Missing Days To Wedding In 2019 Found In Shallow Grave
Missing Benue NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave for ritual by prospective husband Vanguard News:
Missing Benue NSCDC officer found buried in shallow grave for ritual by prospective husband
How Corpse Of Missing Civil Defence Officer Was Discovered In A Shallow Grave Independent:
How Corpse Of Missing Civil Defence Officer Was Discovered In A Shallow Grave
Female Civil Defence Officer Declared Missing Days To Wedding In 2019 Found In Shallow Grave Newzandar News:
Female Civil Defence Officer Declared Missing Days To Wedding In 2019 Found In Shallow Grave
How Corpse Of Missing Civil Defence Officer Was Discovered In A Shallow Grave Infotrust News:
How Corpse Of Missing Civil Defence Officer Was Discovered In A Shallow Grave


   More Picks
1 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 17 hours ago
2 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 “This is trial and Error” – Davido says as he is seen, cooking a meal. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria can’t afford COVID-19 third wave, Fed Govt warns, deactivates passports of advisory violators - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info