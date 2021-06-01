Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Land grabbers ‘hired’ soldiers to terrorise my community – Baale cries out in Ogun
Daily Post  - The Baale of Fowowawo in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Waheed Muraino, has raised the alarm that some individuals he described as land grabbers were using men of the Nigerian Navy to terrorise his community.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Our registrar is dead - NECO confirms sudden death of Professor Godswill Obioma - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 “I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria, 5 hours ago
7 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 Ketron Investment Limited acquires Shoprite Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
10 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
