Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Naomi Osaka: Tennis champion withdraws from French Open
The Guardian
- The four-time Grand Slam champion has pulled out of the tennis tournament citing mental health issues. Organizers had threatened to disqualify her for not attending press conferences.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Osaka Withdraws From French Open
Independent:
Nike Supports Osaka’s Decision To Withdraw From French Open
FabWoman:
‘Naomi Osaka Made The Right Decision, Mental Illness Is Serious’ -Reactions Pour In As Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open
Sidomex Entertainment:
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following threat of sanctions
Silverbird TV:
Naomi Osaka: Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open
Monte Oz Live:
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French open as she reveals she's depressed amid media controversy
See Naija:
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
More Picks
1
Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
4
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
8
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
14 hours ago
9
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP -
PM News,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...