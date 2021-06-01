Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naomi Osaka: Tennis champion withdraws from French Open
News photo The Guardian  - The four-time Grand Slam champion has pulled out of the tennis tournament citing mental health issues. Organizers had threatened to disqualify her for not attending press conferences.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osaka Withdraws From French Open Leadership:
Osaka Withdraws From French Open
Nike Supports Osaka’s Decision To Withdraw From French Open Independent:
Nike Supports Osaka’s Decision To Withdraw From French Open
‘Naomi Osaka Made The Right Decision, Mental Illness Is Serious’ -Reactions Pour In As Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open FabWoman:
‘Naomi Osaka Made The Right Decision, Mental Illness Is Serious’ -Reactions Pour In As Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following threat of sanctions Sidomex Entertainment:
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following threat of sanctions
Naomi Osaka: Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open Silverbird TV:
Naomi Osaka: Tennis Star Withdraws From French Open
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French open as she reveals she Monte Oz Live:
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French open as she reveals she's depressed amid media controversy
Naomi Osaka quits French Open See Naija:
Naomi Osaka quits French Open


   More Picks
1 Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
4 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info