Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My alcohol intake reduced day my daughter saw me drunk- Waje
The Punch  - Waje has revealed some details of her personal life as she hints at the different ways that parenting has changed her

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ladun Liadi Blog:
My alcohol intake reduced day my daughter saw me drunk -Waje
My Alcohol Intake Reduced Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk- Waje Infotrust News:
My Alcohol Intake Reduced Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk- Waje
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje Gist 36:
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje Republican Nigeria:
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje GL Trends:
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje Tori News:
My Alcohol Intake Reduced The Day My Daughter Saw Me Drunk -Waje


   More Picks
1 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 11 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
4 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
5 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG - SoccerNet Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info