Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use
The Cable
- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved Sinovac-CoronaVac, a brand of COVID-19 vaccine from China, for emergency use.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid vaccine
Daily Post:
COVID-19: WHO approves China's Sinovac vaccine
Channels Television:
WHO Approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine
The Guardian:
WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid jab
The Sun:
WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The Herald:
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use | herald.ng
The Eagle Online:
WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
PM News:
WHO recommends Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
News Diary Online:
WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Edujandon:
WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid vaccine
Within Nigeria:
WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use
Global Village Extra:
WHO Approves China's Sinovac Covid Jab
More Picks
1
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
3
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
5
'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
6
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
7
Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
8
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
21 hours ago
9
"I have never cut a birthday cake since I was born" - Nigerian man says as wife surprises him with his first birthday cake -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...