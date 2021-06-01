Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police operatives outgun suspected kidnappers in Adamawa, rescue victim
The Nation  - A statement by Adamawa police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the incident happened in a remote side of Zumo Rock in Song Local

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Our registrar is dead - NECO confirms sudden death of Professor Godswill Obioma - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 14 hours ago
4 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 “I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria, 5 hours ago
7 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 Ketron Investment Limited acquires Shoprite Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
10 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
