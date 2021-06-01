Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Matawalle says he is not planning to defect to APC on June 12
Legit  - The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, says the recent dissolution of his cabinet was not connected to any plan to defect from the PDP to the APC.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I am not defecting to APC on June 12 – Zamfara governor Premium Times:
I am not defecting to APC on June 12 – Zamfara governor
Zamfara Governor Speaks About Joining APC On June 12 Naija Loaded:
Zamfara Governor Speaks About Joining APC On June 12
Governor Matawalle To Join APC On June 12: Source Information Nigeria:
Governor Matawalle To Join APC On June 12: Source
I have no plans to defect to APC —Gov Matawalle Ripples Nigeria:
I have no plans to defect to APC —Gov Matawalle
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle Set To Join APC On June 12 - Report Nigeria Breaking News:
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle Set To Join APC On June 12 - Report
Gov Matawalle’s arrangements to join APC revealed – Source Republican Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle’s arrangements to join APC revealed – Source


   More Picks
1 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 11 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
4 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
5 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG - SoccerNet Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info