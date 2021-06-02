Post News
News at a Glance
Man jailed for 9 months for assaulting stranger who spanked his girlfriend's buttocks
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Zimbabwean man has been jailed for 9 months for assaulting a stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Man jailed for beating stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks
Yaba Left Online:
Man jailed for 9 months for assaulting stranger who spanked his girlfriend's buttocks
Republican Nigeria:
Man jailed for 9 months for assaulting stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks
Naija Parrot:
Man jailed for 9 months for assaulting stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks
Luci Post:
Man jailed for 9 months for assaulting stranger who spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks
Tori News:
Court Jails Man For 9 months For Assaulting Stranger Who Spanked His Girlfriend's Buttocks
More Picks
1
NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
Our registrar is dead - NECO confirms sudden death of Professor Godswill Obioma -
Legit,
24 hours ago
3
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
4
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
5
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term -
Legit,
19 hours ago
6
“I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba -
Republican Nigeria,
5 hours ago
7
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
10 hours ago
8
Ketron Investment Limited acquires Shoprite Nigeria -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
9
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
10
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
