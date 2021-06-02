Post News
News at a Glance
29 years old lady killed in her room in Edo with her vital organs removed hours after coming home with a strange man
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 29-year-old lady was on Tuesday, June 1, found dead in her room in Mosogar in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, with vital parts of her body missing.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a man (Details)
Republican Nigeria:
Lady Killed Inside Her Room In Edo With Her Vital Organs Removed Hours After Coming Home With A Strange Man
Edujandon:
Lady Killed Inside Her Room In Edo With Her Vital Organs Removed Hours After Coming Home With A Strange Man
Effiezy:
Woman killed in her room with her vital organs removed hours after coming home with a strange man in Edo state
Tori News:
Lady Killed Inside Her Room In Edo With Her Vital Organs Removed Hours After Coming Home With A Strange Man
