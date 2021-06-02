Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

29 years old lady killed in her room in Edo with her vital organs removed hours after coming home with a strange man
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A  29-year-old lady was on Tuesday, June 1, found dead in her room in Mosogar in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, with vital parts of her body missing.

 

1 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 16 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 “I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
8 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Ministry Of Works Opens Bid For Concession Of 12 Roads, See How To Be A Bidder – AutoReportNG - AutoReport NG, 22 hours ago
10 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 6 hours ago
