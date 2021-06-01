Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three soldiers were murdered in a vehicle accident involving Ibrahim Babangida’s son, Mohammed, and his family
Daily Times  - Three soldiers died on Monday while one was critically injured after the convoy of Mohammed Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), had an accident on the Minna-Suleja Highway in Niger State. It was learnt that ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

