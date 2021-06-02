Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kenneth Amukamara: Imo Youth leader assassinated, house burnt, cars vandalised
News photo Effiezy  - Gunmen suspected to be assassins, on Tuesday, killed the Peoples Democratic Party youth leader in the Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, Kenneth Amukamara....

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP youth leader assassinated in Imo, house, car burnt Vanguard News:
PDP youth leader assassinated in Imo, house, car burnt
Suspected gunmen, security operatives allegedly kill PDP youth leader, businessman in Imo Daily Post:
Suspected gunmen, security operatives allegedly kill PDP youth leader, businessman in Imo
Gunmen Kill Imo PDP Youth Leader, Sets His Car And House Ablaze Channels Television:
Gunmen Kill Imo PDP Youth Leader, Sets His Car And House Ablaze
Panic In Imo State As Gunmen Kills Security Operative, PDP Youth Leader, Businessman Naija Loaded:
Panic In Imo State As Gunmen Kills Security Operative, PDP Youth Leader, Businessman
PDP youth leader assassinated in Imo, house, car burnt 247 U Reports:
PDP youth leader assassinated in Imo, house, car burnt
Imo PDP Youth Leader shot dead, car, house set ablaze — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Imo PDP Youth Leader shot dead, car, house set ablaze — NEWSVERGE
Suspected gunmen, security operatives allegedly kill PDP youth leader, businessman in Imo See Naija:
Suspected gunmen, security operatives allegedly kill PDP youth leader, businessman in Imo
PDP Youth Leader Assassinated In Imo State, House, Car Burnt Naija News:
PDP Youth Leader Assassinated In Imo State, House, Car Burnt


   More Picks
1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
3 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 10 hours ago
5 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 5 hours ago
7 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
9 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info