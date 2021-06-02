Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’
Daily Times
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to cool down and cease threatening war against any section of the country immediately.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Stop reminding Igbos of what you did to them – HURIWA tells Buhari
Nigerian Eye:
Stop reminding Igbos of what you did to them – HURIWA tells Buhari
Sundiata Post:
Stop Reminding Igbos of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
News Wire NGR:
HURIWA warn Buhari to stop reminding the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria how he participated in the progrom that left over three million people dead
Naija on Point:
Stop Reminding Igbos Of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Newzandar News:
Stop Reminding Igbos Of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Gist 36:
Stop Reminding Igbos of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Naija News:
‘Stop Reminding Igbos How You Joined In Killing Their Parents’ – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Anaedo Online:
HURIWA Tackles Buhari – Stop Reminding Igbos What You Did To Them
Mojidelano:
‘Stop Reminding Igbos Of How You Participated In Killing Of Over 3 Million Of Them’ – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Edujandon:
Stop Reminding Igbos of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
Tori News:
Stop Reminding Igbos of What You Did To Them – HURIWA Tells Buhari
More Picks
1
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
2
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
2 hours ago
3
NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
4
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
5
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
7
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
8
Defection: Gov. Ayade was not appreciated in PDP, says Speaker -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Cameroon: Iheanacho, five others join Ekong at the Super Eagles camp in Austria - Soccernet NG -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...