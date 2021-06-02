Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Drama as ''corpse refuses to be buried but leads people to house of suspected ritualist that killed her'' (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video going viral on social media has shown moment a coffin was being carried to a house with the pallbearers claming the deceased has refused to be buried and instead, was leading to
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: Shocker as 'corpse refuses to be buried, leads people to house of suspected ritualist that killed her'
Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING!! Corpse Refuses To Be Buried But Leads People To House Of Suspected Ritualist That Killed Her (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
Drama as "corpse refuses to be buried but leads pallbearers to house of suspected ritualist that killed her" (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Drama As ‘Corpse Refuses To Be Buried But Leads People To House Of Suspected Ritualist That Killed Her’ (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Drama as “corpse refuses to be buried but leads pallbearers to house of suspected ritualist that killed her” (Video)
Luci Post:
Drama as “corpse refuses to be buried but leads pallbearers to house of suspected ritualist that killed her” (Video)
Tori News:
Drama As 'Corpse Refuses To Be Buried But Leads People To House Of Suspected Ritualist That Killed Her' (Video)
More Picks
1
Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
4
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
8
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
14 hours ago
9
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP -
PM News,
8 hours ago
