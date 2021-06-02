Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE: 20 Eagles now in camp as Musa, Onuachu arrive ahead of Cameroon friendly
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - No fewer than 20 Super Eagles players have arrived in their Austria camp ahead of the June doubleheader friendly against Cameroon. The team, led by manager Gernot Rohr, have been in their Austria camp which opened on Monday, with players trooping in in ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

International Friendly: Musa, Onuachu Arrives In Eagles’ Camp Leadership:
International Friendly: Musa, Onuachu Arrives In Eagles’ Camp
Musa, Onuachu Hit Super Eagles Camp Wednesday For Cameroon Friendlies Complete Sports:
Musa, Onuachu Hit Super Eagles Camp Wednesday For Cameroon Friendlies
Nigeria-Cameroon: Onuachu, Musa join Eagles today The Nation:
Nigeria-Cameroon: Onuachu, Musa join Eagles today
Genk star Onuachu joins Super Eagles teammates in Austria for Cameroon friendly Legit:
Genk star Onuachu joins Super Eagles teammates in Austria for Cameroon friendly
Ahmed Musa arrives at the Super Eagles camp in Austria Premium Times:
Ahmed Musa arrives at the Super Eagles camp in Austria
Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Arrives Austria Camp Republican Nigeria:
Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Arrives Austria Camp
Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Arrives Austria Camp | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Arrives Austria Camp | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
4 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info