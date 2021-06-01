Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG
The Herald
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to ensure transparency in its planned acquisition of 20 per cent shares in Dangote refinery.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
PDP tasks FG on Dangote refinery shares
News Verge:
PDP tasks FG on Dangote refinery shares — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
PDP tasks FG on Dangote refinery shares
Pulse Nigeria:
PDP demands transparency in NNPC's planned acquisition of Dangote refinery shares
Prompt News:
PDP tasks FG on Dangote refinery shares
Nigerian Eye:
PDP raises alarm as NNPC plans to acquire Dangote Refinery shares
PM News:
PDP seeks transparency on Dangote refinery shares
Republican Nigeria:
PDP Raises Alarm Over NNPC’s Plan To Acquire Dangote Refinery Shares
1st for Credible News:
PDP urges transparency in planned acquisition of Dangote Refinery shares
Tori News:
PDP Raises Alarm Over NNPC's Plan To Acquire Dangote Refinery Shares
More Picks
1
NSCDC officer declared missing days to wedding in 2019 found dead in shallow grave -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
3
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
4
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
“I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba -
Republican Nigeria,
5 hours ago
6
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
10 hours ago
7
Ketron Investment Limited acquires Shoprite Nigeria -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
8
Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
9
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
'In my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, and almost ran mad' Actress Uche Ogbodo spills - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...