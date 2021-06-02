Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Secession: Moghalu urges Buhari to hold talks with Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho
Daily Post  - The 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has urged the Federal Government to dialogue with secessionists like Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)and Sunday Adeyemo also ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Govt Should Invite Sunday Igboho, IPOB To The Table – Moghalu Channels Television:
Govt Should Invite Sunday Igboho, IPOB To The Table – Moghalu
Secession: Moghalu urges Buhari to hold talks with Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho Nigerian Eye:
Secession: Moghalu urges Buhari to hold talks with Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho
Moghalu: FG should call Igboho, Kanu to address secession agitation PM News:
Moghalu: FG should call Igboho, Kanu to address secession agitation
Invite Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho For Dialogue, Moghalu Tells Buhari Naija News:
Invite Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho For Dialogue, Moghalu Tells Buhari
Secession: Moghalu Tells Buhari What to Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho Tori News:
Secession: Moghalu Tells Buhari What to Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho


   More Picks
1 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 16 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 “I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
8 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Ministry Of Works Opens Bid For Concession Of 12 Roads, See How To Be A Bidder – AutoReportNG - AutoReport NG, 22 hours ago
10 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info