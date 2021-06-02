Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Three women die in Ondo building collapse
The Nation
- Three women who are fish sellers at the popular Oja Oba market have died after a dilapidated building collapsed on them at...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Three women die in Ondo building collapse
Daily Post:
Three traders die in Ondo collapsed building
Top Naija:
Tragic!!! Three women die as building collapses in Ondo
Republican Nigeria:
Three women die in Ondo building collapse
Naija News:
Three Fish Sellers Killed In Ondo Building Collapse
Tori News:
Oh No! Three Women Die As Building Collapses In Ondo
More Picks
1
Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
4
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
8
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
14 hours ago
9
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP -
PM News,
8 hours ago
