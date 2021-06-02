Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo PDP chairman suspended over allegations of gross misconduct, others
The Guardian  - The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it has suspended its chairman Dr Tony Aziegbemi over allegations of gross misconduct levied against him.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

