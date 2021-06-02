Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari greater threat to one Nigeria than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho – Reno Omokri
News photo Daily Post  - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s unity.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Greater Threat Nigeria’s Unity Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho – Reno Omokri Naija News:
Buhari Greater Threat Nigeria’s Unity Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho – Reno Omokri
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho – Reno Omokri Edujandon:
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho – Reno Omokri
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho Republican Nigeria:
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho
You Are The Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity – Reno Omokri To Buhari Anaedo Online:
You Are The Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity – Reno Omokri To Buhari
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho - Reno Omokri Tori News:
Lopsided Appointments: Buhari Greater Threat To One Nigeria Than Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho - Reno Omokri


   More Picks
1 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 16 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 “I Married Annie Because She Offered Me Her All When We Had Very Little” – Tubaba - Republican Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila: 1999 constitution hurriedly put together, fall short of standard...must be amended - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
8 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Ministry Of Works Opens Bid For Concession Of 12 Roads, See How To Be A Bidder – AutoReportNG - AutoReport NG, 22 hours ago
10 Ngige: FG's offered health workers increased hazard allowance | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info