Israel’s Parliament elects Isaac Herzog as new President
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Israel’s parliament on Wednesday elected former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog as the country’s president. This is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among ethnic and religious groups.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

