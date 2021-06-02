Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Papa loves you so much” – Femi Otedola celebrates son, Fewa, on his birthday
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate his son, Fewa as he clocks a new age today.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
3 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 10 hours ago
5 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 5 hours ago
7 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
9 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
