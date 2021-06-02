Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Official: Ketron confirms completion of Shoprite Nigeria acquisition
Online Nigeria  - Ketron Investment Limited, a Nigerian company owned by a group of institutional investors led by Persianas Investment Limited has announced the purchase of Shoprite Nigeria’s assets after the approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

