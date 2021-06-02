Post News
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde
MetroStar Nigeria
- Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his administration will within the next six to eight weeks launch a Task Force to implement the ban on open grazing in the state.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Oyo to launch anti-open grazing task force, says Makinde
Daily Post:
Open grazing ban: Oyo ready to launch Task Force - Makinde
The Nation:
Oyo will launch anti-open grazing task force in eight weeks – Makinde
Independent:
Makinde Promises To Launch Anti – Grazing Task Force In Eight Weeks
PM News:
Oyo set to launch anti-open grazing task force
The Eagle Online:
Oyo sets date to launch Anti-Open Grazing Task Force
Republican Nigeria:
Oyo will launch anti-open grazing task force in eight weeks
More Picks
1
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
12 hours ago
2
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
3
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
9 hours ago
4
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
18 hours ago
6
DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP -
PM News,
12 hours ago
9
EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law -
Chido Onumah Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
