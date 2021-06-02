Post News
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FG accuses Twitter of double standards over deletion of President Buhari’s tweets on insurrection
TVC News
- The federal government has accused social media giant, Twitter, of having an alleged double standards on issues concerning Nigeria’s domestic issues, describing the company’s role in Nigeria as suspect.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Biafra: FG accuses Twitter of double standards
Independent:
Lai Mohammed Accuses Twitter Of Double Standard Towards Buhari’s Tweet, Says Twitter is Suspicious
Lailas News:
Twitter Delete Buhari Tweet: FG accuses site of double standards
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Civil War: FG Accuses Twitter Of Double Standards
The Eagle Online:
Biafra: FG accuses Twitter of double standards
Osmek News:
FG accuses Twitter of double standards
More Picks
1
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
14 hours ago
3
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
4
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
5
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law -
Chido Onumah Blog,
5 hours ago
7
DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic -
Oyo Gist,
6 hours ago
9
PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC -
Ripples Nigeria,
9 hours ago
10
Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
