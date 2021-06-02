Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The African Union has suspended Mali from its membership in response to last week's military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, the union has announced

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AU suspends Mali after coup -- second suspension in three days The Cable:
AU suspends Mali after coup -- second suspension in three days
African Union suspends Mali over second coup The Punch:
African Union suspends Mali over second coup
African Union suspends Mali over military coup Premium Times:
African Union suspends Mali over military coup
Military Coup: AU Suspends Mali, Threatens Sanctions | Business Post Business Post Nigeria:
Military Coup: AU Suspends Mali, Threatens Sanctions | Business Post
AU suspends Mali with immediate effect following second coup News Diary Online:
AU suspends Mali with immediate effect following second coup
AU suspends Mali with immediate effect following second coup The Eagle Online:
AU suspends Mali with immediate effect following second coup
African Union Suspends Mali, Threatens Sanctions Over Coup | Investors King Investor King:
African Union Suspends Mali, Threatens Sanctions Over Coup | Investors King
Africa Union suspends Mali after coup Within Nigeria:
Africa Union suspends Mali after coup
Coups: Why the AU acted tough on Mali but ignored Chad Africa News:
Coups: Why the AU acted tough on Mali but ignored Chad


   More Picks
1 Immigration service postpones new passport application by one week - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
4 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari: INEC will be provided with everything so no one will say I want 3rd term - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info