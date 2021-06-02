Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Astonishing moment young Nigerian magician turned water into wine on live TV (Video)
Correct NG  - Famous Nigerian Magician, Babs Cardini recently astonished many as he turned water into wine on live Television. He put on a magic performance on Rubbing Minds programe hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu. Babs Cardini who was on the programme as a guest told ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Astonishing moment young Nigerian magician turned water into wine on live TV (Video) Newzandar News:
Astonishing moment young Nigerian magician turned water into wine on live TV (Video)
Moment Nigerian Magician Turned Water Into Wine Live On TV (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Moment Nigerian Magician Turned Water Into Wine Live On TV (VIDEO)
Moment Nigerian magician turned water into wine during interview with Ebuka (Video) Gist Reel:
Moment Nigerian magician turned water into wine during interview with Ebuka (Video)
Moment Nigerian Magician Turned Water Into Wine During Live Interview With Ebuka (Video) Gbextra Online Portal:
Moment Nigerian Magician Turned Water Into Wine During Live Interview With Ebuka (Video)
Moment Nigerian magician turned water into wine during interview with Ebuka (Video) Edujandon:
Moment Nigerian magician turned water into wine during interview with Ebuka (Video)


   More Picks
1 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 9 hours ago
4 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 12 hours ago
9 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info