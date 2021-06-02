Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Buhari: you've pushed us enough
News photo The Nation  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council OYC has said President Muhammadu Buhari, has pushed Ndigbo to the point not good again...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo - Ohanaeze to Buhari Daily Post:
Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo - Ohanaeze to Buhari
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Asks Buhari to Apologize Over The Breaking Times:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Asks Buhari to Apologize Over 'Civil War' Laced Threats - Breaking Times
Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo – Ohanaeze to Buhari Nigerian Eye:
Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo – Ohanaeze to Buhari
Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Buhari: you’ve pushed us enough Republican Nigeria:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Buhari: you’ve pushed us enough
We’ve Given You Enough Time - Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Buhari Global Village Extra:
We’ve Given You Enough Time - Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Buhari
Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo – Ohanaeze to Buhari Newzandar News:
Biafra: Withdraw threat, apologize to Ndigbo – Ohanaeze to Buhari
You Tori News:
You've Pushed Ndigbo Enough - Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Buhari


   More Picks
1 Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
3 Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info