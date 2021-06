How Kogi Chief Judge, Chairman Of Magistrates Association Arranged Kangaroo Trial For Buhari-Must-Go Protesters Gist 36 - Justice Richard Olorunfemi, the Kogi State Acting Chief Judge, and the Chairman of the Kogi State branch of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Dr Tanko Muhammed were the ones who arranged a kangaroo trial for two Buhari-must-protesters, Larry ...



News Credibility Score: 99%