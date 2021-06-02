Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: FG approves N5.6bn for maintenance, construction of oxygen plants
News photo The Cable  - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N5.6 billion for the establishment of oxygen production plants in each of the 36 states of the...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
3 AGF Malami In Secret Memo Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 16 hours ago
6 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 20 hours ago
7 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 12 hours ago
8 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
9 Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
