Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UNILAG dismisses two lecturers exposed in BBC ‘sex-for-grades’ documentary
Nigerian Tribune
- UNILAG dismisses two lecturers exposed in BBC ‘sex-for-grades’ documentary
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
UNILAG dismisses two lecturers in sex-for-grades scandal
The Sun:
Sex-for-grades: UNILAG governing council sacks 2 senior lecturers over scandal
Republican Nigeria:
UNILAG dismisses two lecturers exposed in BBC ‘sex-for-grades’ documentary
Naija News:
UNILAG Sacks Lecturers Exposed In BBC’s Sex-for-Marks Documentary
Within Nigeria:
UNILAG sacks lecturers exposed in BBC’s sex-for-grade investigation
More Picks
1
Falz reacts to Buhari's tweet of treating those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war in 'language they will understand' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ -
Daily Times,
10 hours ago
3
Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
4
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
5
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG -
The Herald,
7 hours ago
6
Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War -
Online Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP -
PM News,
10 hours ago
10
ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
