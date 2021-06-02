Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law
News photo Chido Onumah Blog  - In the eight-page memo of May 4, 2021, Mr Malami argued that insecurity across Nigeria has reached a level that could no longer be checked by existing democratic techniques.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nig Constitution, Declare Martial Law Igbere TV News:
AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nig Constitution, Declare Martial Law
“Suspend the constitution, declare martial law” – Malami in secrete memo to Buhari, Gazzette claims Oyo Gist:
“Suspend the constitution, declare martial law” – Malami in secrete memo to Buhari, Gazzette claims
In Secret Memo, AGF Malami Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law Naija News:
In Secret Memo, AGF Malami Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law
Suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law, AGF Malami tells Buhari in secret memo Global Upfront:
Suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law, AGF Malami tells Buhari in secret memo
EXPOSED: AGF Malami secretly asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian constitution, declares martial law Online Nigeria:
EXPOSED: AGF Malami secretly asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian constitution, declares martial law
In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Peoples Gazette - Wazobia Reporters Ng NPO Reports:
In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Peoples Gazette - Wazobia Reporters Ng
AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nig Constitution, Declare Martial Law Nigeria Breaking News:
AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nig Constitution, Declare Martial Law
AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nigeria Constitution, Declare Martial Law Authentic Nigeria:
AGF Malami Asks Buhari to Suspend Nigeria Constitution, Declare Martial Law


   More Picks
1 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
2 WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine for emergency use - The Cable, 21 hours ago
3 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 9 hours ago
4 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 EndSARS protest emboldened hoodlums to attack police stations – Osun CP - PM News, 12 hours ago
9 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info