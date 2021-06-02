Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos —NIS
News photo The Punch  - Over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos —NIS

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Over 40,000 passports ready for collection ― Aregbesola Nigerian Tribune:
Over 40,000 passports ready for collection ― Aregbesola
14,468 passports ready for collection in Lagos State — NIS The Nation:
14,468 passports ready for collection in Lagos State — NIS
14,468 passports ready for collection in Lagos State — NIS Republican Nigeria:
14,468 passports ready for collection in Lagos State — NIS
Over 43,000 Passports Ready For Collection, Says NIS Western Post News:
Over 43,000 Passports Ready For Collection, Says NIS
14,468 international passports ready for collection in Lagos Mega News:
14,468 international passports ready for collection in Lagos
Nigeria Immigration confirms over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria Immigration confirms over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos


   More Picks
1 House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
2 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari Threatens Another Genocide Against Igbo People Like During Nigerian Civil War - Online Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 7 hours ago
7 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
9 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 6 hours ago
10 Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info