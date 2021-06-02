Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ganduje: Nigeria's diversity should be seen as opportunity for greatness
The Cable
- Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says Nigeria should see its diversity as an opportunity, not as a challenge.Advertisement Ganduje said this on Wednesday while declaring open the zonal public hearing
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Constitution Review: We allow our diversity to be a challenge — Ganduje
The Sun:
We are opposed to the break up of Nigeria - Ganduje
The Street Journal:
Constitution Review: We Allow Our Diversity To Be A Challenge — Ganduje
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as opportunity for greatness, says Ganduje
Online Nigeria:
Ganduje Reject Attempt To Break Up Nigeria, Reveals The Real Problem Nigeria is Facing
Edujandon:
Constitution Review: We allow our diversity to be a challenge — Ganduje
