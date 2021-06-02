Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ganduje: Nigeria's diversity should be seen as opportunity for greatness
News photo The Cable  - Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says Nigeria should see its diversity as an opportunity, not as a challenge.Advertisement Ganduje said this on Wednesday while declaring open the zonal public hearing

13 hours ago
