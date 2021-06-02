Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops Kill Scores Of ISWAP Terrorists In Borno, Recover 6 Gun Trucks
News photo Leadership  - Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have killed scores of suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, who stormed Damboa town to attack a military formation.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Troops killed 50 ISWAP terrorists in Damboa The Herald:
How Troops killed 50 ISWAP terrorists in Damboa
Troops Kill Over 50 ISWAP Terrorists in Borno Signal:
Troops Kill Over 50 ISWAP Terrorists in Borno
Troops kill over 50 ISWAP terrorists in Damboa – Official The News:
Troops kill over 50 ISWAP terrorists in Damboa – Official
Military troops kill over 50 ISWAP terrorists in Borno National Accord:
Military troops kill over 50 ISWAP terrorists in Borno
ISWAP Attacks Military Formation In Borno News Break:
ISWAP Attacks Military Formation In Borno
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Damboa Infotrust News:
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Damboa
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno Western Post News:
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno


   More Picks
1 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 17 hours ago
4 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
5 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari govt inherited insecurity from PDP - APC replies 'Wike' - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos —NIS - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Buhari: you've pushed us enough - The Nation, 13 hours ago
10 Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info