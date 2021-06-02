Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet
Channels Television  -     Donald Trump has canceled his own blog, an advisor announced Wednesday, highlighting the ex-president and election conspiracy theorist’s struggle to escape the social media wilderness.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trump shuts down blog site permanently Ripples Nigeria:
Trump shuts down blog site permanently
Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet Signal:
Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet
Donald Trump pulls own blog from internet The News Guru:
Donald Trump pulls own blog from internet
Trump shuts ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ blog PM News:
Trump shuts ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ blog
Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet Infotrust News:
Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet


   More Picks
1 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: In secret memo, AGF Malami asks Buhari to suspend Nigerian Constitution, declare martial law - Chido Onumah Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 19 hours ago
4 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 13 hours ago
6 Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Over 14,000 passports ready for collection in Lagos —NIS - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Buhari: you've pushed us enough - The Nation, 15 hours ago
10 Three fake Local Government traffic officers arrested for extorting motorists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info