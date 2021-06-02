Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos set to commence construction of largest tech hub in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu
Vanguard News  - Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said his administration is set to embark on the construction of a largest technology cluster in West Africa in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos in talks with Facebook, Google to build Africa's biggest tech cluster
Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba The Eagle Online:
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba PM News:
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba
Lagos in Talks with Facebook, Google to Deliver Biggest Tech Hub in Yaba The News:
Lagos in Talks with Facebook, Google to Deliver Biggest Tech Hub in Yaba
Sanwo-Olu Plans Biggest West Africa Tech Hub In Lagos News Break:
Sanwo-Olu Plans Biggest West Africa Tech Hub In Lagos
Lagos to set up West Biggest tech hub MetroStar Nigeria:
Lagos to set up West Biggest tech hub
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba See Naija:
Lagos set to build biggest tech hub in Yaba


   More Picks
1 AU suspends Mali's membership after military coup and threatens sanctions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 “10 In Lagos, 9 In Taraba” – Nigeria Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,560 - Online Nigeria, 9 hours ago
5 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 16 hours ago
6 I warned Nigerians in 2015 that Buhari is a dictator – 93-year-old Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them —APC - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info