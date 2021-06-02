Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I am willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Billionaire son.
Republican Nigeria  - A lady on facebook identified as Anastacia Michael has taken to her page to celebrate Fewa Otedola, the son of Billionaire, Femi Otedola. In her post, she expressed her feeling for the 21-year-old and she declared that she is willing to marry him, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"I am willing to marry him, he Yaba Left Online:
"I am willing to marry him, he's stolen my heart" - MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Billionaire son.
He’s stolen my heart – Nigerian lady shoots her shot at Billionaire son, Fewa Otedola The Info NG:
He’s stolen my heart – Nigerian lady shoots her shot at Billionaire son, Fewa Otedola
“I Am Willing To Marry Him, He Has Stolen My Heart” – MUA Anastacia Shoots Her Shot At Billionaire’s Son, Fewa Otedola KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I Am Willing To Marry Him, He Has Stolen My Heart” – MUA Anastacia Shoots Her Shot At Billionaire’s Son, Fewa Otedola
”He has stolen my heart, I want to marry him” – Lady professes love for Femi Otedola’s autistic son Correct NG:
”He has stolen my heart, I want to marry him” – Lady professes love for Femi Otedola’s autistic son
“I am willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Billionaire son. Naija Parrot:
“I am willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Billionaire son.
“I’m willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – Lady shoots her shot at billionaire’s son, Fewa Otedo Edujandon:
“I’m willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – Lady shoots her shot at billionaire’s son, Fewa Otedo
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm willing to marry him, he's stolen my heart" - Lady shoots her shot at billionaire's son, Fewa Otedola


   More Picks
1 DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
3 AGF Malami In Secret Memo Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable, 16 hours ago
6 Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald, 20 hours ago
7 The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation, 12 hours ago
8 Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports, 14 hours ago
9 Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info