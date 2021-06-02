“I am willing to marry him, he’s stolen my heart” – MUA Anastacia shoots her shot at Billionaire son.

|
1
DaddyFreeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase "What God cannot do does not exist" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
HURIWA tells Buhari: ‘Stop reminding Igbos about how you participated in the murder of their parents’ - Daily Times,
23 hours ago
3
AGF Malami In Secret Memo Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
4
Trump permanently shuts down his website 'From The Desk of Donald Trump' 29 days after launching it - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Immigration: Over 43,000 passports ready for collection - The Cable,
16 hours ago
6
Dangote Refinery: Show Transparency In 20% Shares Acquisition - PDP Tells FG - The Herald,
20 hours ago
7
The Police in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state. - The Nation,
12 hours ago
8
Tackling Security Challenges: Police Arrest 84 Notorious Criminal Suspects In Special Operations - 247 U Reports,
14 hours ago
9
Oyo to launch anti-open grazing taskforce – Makinde - MetroStar Nigeria,
17 hours ago
10
ONDO: Three fish sellers die as building collapses while hiding from task force - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago