AGF Malami In Secret Memo Asks Buhari To Suspend Nigerian Constitution, Declare Martial Law

According to Peoples Gazette, this is based ... Sahara Reporters - Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency across the Federal Republic of Nigeria.According to Peoples Gazette, this is based ...



News Credibility Score: 99%